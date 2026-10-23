US rig count unchanged, Canada increases - week 43, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 23, 2026, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 603 rigs week on week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 132, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 460. The overall US rig count is up by 53 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by three to 220 rigs in the week ending October 23. The Canadian rig count increased by 21 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.