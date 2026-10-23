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US rig count unchanged, Canada increases - week 43, 2026

Friday, 23 October 2026 23:46:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 23, 2026, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 603 rigs week on week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 132, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 460. The overall US rig count is up by 53 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by three to 220 rigs in the week ending October 23. The Canadian rig count increased by 21 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tags: Canada US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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