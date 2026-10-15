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US HDG imports up 20.7 percent in August 2026 from July

Thursday, 15 October 2026 19:33:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 86,402 mt in August this year, up 20.7 percent from July and down 27.1 percent from August 2025. By value, HDG imports totaled $86.6 million in August 2026, compared to $71.9 million in the previous month and $121.0 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in August with 32,056 mt, compared to 33,322 mt in July and 66,073 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported HDG in August include Vietnam with 16,386 mt, South Korea with 12,140 mt and the Netherlands with 4,092 mt.

Tags: Galvanized Flats Canada Korea S. Vietnam US Netherlands North America East Asia and Pacific Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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