﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count rises while Canadian count remains level

Friday, 01 March 2024 22:32:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending March 1, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 629.

The number of rigs drilling for gas declined by one to 119, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 506. The overall US rig count is down by 120 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained level at 231 rigs in the week ending March 1. The Canadian rig count is down by 15 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

 


Tags: US Canada North America 

Similar articles

US rig count increases while Canadian count drops week-on-week

23 Feb | Steel News

US rig count declines slightly while Canadian count rises week-on-week

16 Feb | Steel News

US rig count rises while Canadian count levels off week-on-week

09 Feb | Steel News

US rig count drops while Canadian count rises week-on-week

02 Feb | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts increase week-on-week

26 Jan | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

19 Jan | Steel News

Canadian rig count surges up again while US count drops

12 Jan | Steel News

Canadian rig count surges up while US count edges down week-on-week

05 Jan | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts drop week-on-week

15 Dec | Steel News

US rig count edges up while Canadian count drops week-on-week

08 Dec | Steel News