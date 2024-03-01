US rig count rises while Canadian count remains level

Friday, 01 March 2024 22:32:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending March 1, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 629.

The number of rigs drilling for gas declined by one to 119, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 506. The overall US rig count is down by 120 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained level at 231 rigs in the week ending March 1. The Canadian rig count is down by 15 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.