﻿
US and Canadian rig counts drop week-on-week

Friday, 08 March 2024 21:17:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending March 8, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by seven to 622.

The number of rigs drilling for gas declined by four to 115, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 504. The overall US rig count is down by 124 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by six to 225 rigs in the week ending March 8. The Canadian rig count is up by two rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


