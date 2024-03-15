﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian count drops

Friday, 15 March 2024 20:19:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending March 15, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by seven to 629.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 116, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by six to 510. The overall US rig count is down by 125 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 18 to 207 rigs in the week ending March 15. The Canadian rig count is now at the same level compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

Similar articles

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool to supply line pipes for energy infrastructure development project

15 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru begins trial production at assets in Romania and US

15 Mar | Steel News

Mexico maintains AD duties on seamless steel pipe imports from four countries

14 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices follow downward trend

14 Mar | Tube and Pipe

US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for circular welded pipe from Thailand

14 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues up 134.8% in 2023

13 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal buys stake in France’s Vallourec

13 Mar | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 17.9 percent in January

12 Mar | Steel News

US issues final AD margins for light walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

12 Mar | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 12.3 percent in January

11 Mar | Steel News