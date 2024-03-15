US rig count increases while Canadian count drops

Friday, 15 March 2024 20:19:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending March 15, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by seven to 629.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 116, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by six to 510. The overall US rig count is down by 125 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 18 to 207 rigs in the week ending March 15. The Canadian rig count is now at the same level compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.