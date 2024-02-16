US rig count declines slightly while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Friday, 16 February 2024 21:14:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 16, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 621.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 121, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 497. The overall US rig count is down by 139 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 234 rigs in the week ending February 16. The Canadian rig count is down by 14 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.