US rig count declines slightly while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Friday, 12 April 2024 23:29:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending April 12, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 617.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 109, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 506. The overall US rig count is down by 134 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by five to 141 rigs in the week ending April 12. The Canadian rig count is now up by 14 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.