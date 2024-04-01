﻿
US and Canadian rig counts drop week-on-week

Monday, 01 April 2024 10:33:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending March 28, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 621.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained at 112, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by three to 506. The overall US rig count is down by 134 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 18 to 151 rigs in the week ending March 28. The Canadian rig count is now up by 12 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


