Canadian rig count plunges again while US count edges down week-on-week

Friday, 05 April 2024 20:05:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending April 5, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 620.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 110, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 508. The overall US rig count is down by 131 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 15 to 136 rigs in the week ending April 5. The Canadian rig count is now up by 9 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


