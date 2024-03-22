﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts both decline week-on-week

Friday, 22 March 2024 20:31:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending March 22, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by five to 624.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by four to 112, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 509. The overall US rig count is down by 134 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 38 to 169 rigs in the week ending March 22. The Canadian rig count is now up by four rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


