Monday, 04 December 2023 11:52:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has rescinded the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Ukraine-based PJSC Stalkanat for the period June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.

The DOC stated that no shipment of the subject product was imported from the company during the period.