US rebar imports up 65.6 percent in March

Monday, 03 May 2021 18:29:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 128,343 mt in March 2021, up 65.6 percent from February and up 78.0 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $69.9 million in March 2021, compared to $37.2 million in February and $36.1 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in March, with 31,165 mt, compared to 54,143 mt in February and 19,747 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in March include Algeria, with 27,371 mt; Spain, with 27,236 mt; Mexico, with 20,535 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 12,826 mt.