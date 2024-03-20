US rebar exports up 28.3 percent in January

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 17,939 mt in January 2024, up 28.3 percent from December but down 11.5 percent from January 2023. By value, rebar exports totaled $14.8 million in January, compared to $11.4 million in the previous month and $18.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in January with 16,302 mt, compared to 12,817 mt in December and 15,489 mt in January 2022. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in January.


