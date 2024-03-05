US rebar imports down 13.4 percent in January

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 20:29:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 40,449 mt in January 2024, down 13.4 percent from December and down 56.0 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $26.8 million in January 2024, compared to $30.8 million in December and $71.7 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in January, with 20,729 mt, compared to 13,576 mt in December and 33,929 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported rebar in January include Canada, with 7,556 mt; Brazil, with 5,017 mt; Bulgaria, with 4,705 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,541 mt.