US rebar imports up 71.0 percent in October

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 23:59:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 94,964 mt in October 2023, up 71.0 percent from September but down 9.4 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $56.5 million in October 2023, compared to $33.7 million in September and $76.6 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most rebar from Egypt in October, with 33,162 mt, compared to 25,329 mt in September and zero tonnage in October 2022. Other top sources of imported rebar in October include Mexico, with 17,017 mt; Bulgaria, with 14,886 mt; Algeria, with 14,346 mt; and Canada, with 7,887 mt.