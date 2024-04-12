﻿
US rebar imports up 155.3 percent in February

Friday, 12 April 2024 23:26:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 103,281 mt in February 2024, up 155.3 percent from January but down 17.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $61.9 million in February 2024, compared to $26.8 million in January and $89.9 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in February, with 32,854 mt, compared to zero tonnage in January and 50,522 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported rebar in February include Egypt, with 26,568 mt; Mexico, with 13,873 mt; Canada, with 8,634 mt; and Portugal, with 6,253 mt.


