US rebar imports down 27.3 percent in November

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 22:26:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 69,010 mt in November 2023, down 27.3 percent from October and down 29.9 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $42.9 million in November 2023, compared to $56.5 million in October and $66.8 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in November, with 22,967 mt, compared to 14,346 mt in October and 13,308 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported rebar in November include Canada, with 15,128 mt; Mexico, with 14,379 mt; Portugal, with 6,478 mt; and Spain, with 5,615 mt.


