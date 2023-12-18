﻿
US rebar exports up 11.2 percent in October

Monday, 18 December 2023 22:07:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 22,294 mt in October 2023, up 11.2 percent from September and up 38.1 percent from October 2022. By value, rebar exports totaled $18.4 million in October, compared to $16.8 million in the previous month and $15.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in October with 18,197 mt, compared to 18,504 mt in September and 10,998 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 2,483 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in October.


