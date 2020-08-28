US rebar imports up 61.2 percent in July

Friday, 28 August 2020 22:09:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 113,566 mt in July 2020, up 61.2 percent from June and up 34.5 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $51.4 million in July 2020, compared to $34.6 million in the previous month and $44.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in July, with 42,920 mt, compared to 23,088 mt in June and 396 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported rebar in July include Mexico, with 25,479 mt; Spain, with 15,116 mt; Dominican Republic, with 8,107 mt; and Russia, with 7,316 mt.