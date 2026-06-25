US rebar imports up 45.9 percent in April 2026 from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 103,510 mt in April this year, up 45.9 percent month on month and up 89.0 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $54.39 million in April this year, compared to $38.58 million in March and $31.12 million in April 2025.

The US imported the most rebar from South Korea in April with 69,751 mt, compared to 63,871 mt in March. Other top sources of imported rebar in April include Malaysia with 16,475 mt, Brazil with 10,489 mt and the Dominican Republic with 5,199 mt.