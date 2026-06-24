US rebar exports down 14.9 in April 2026 from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 4,379 mt in April this year, down 14.9 percent month on month and down 18.8 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $4.26 million in April, compared to $4.08 million in the previous month and $4.89 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in April with 2,838 mt, compared to 2,558 mt in March and 3,744 mt in April 2025. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in April.