US rebar imports fall 31.9 percent in March 2026 from February

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 70,941 mt in March this year, down 31.9 percent month on month and down 17.2 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $38.58 million in March this year, compared to $56.66 million in February and $52.25 million in March 2025.

The US imported the most rebar from South Korea in March with 63,871 mt, compared to 66,498 mt in February. Other top source of imported rebar in March include the Dominican Republic with 3,983 mt.