US rebar imports up 10.9 percent in December

Friday, 03 February 2023 21:18:12 (GMT+3)
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 63,030 mt in December 2022, up 10.9 percent from November and up 5.4 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $52.6 million in December 2022, compared to $49.8 million in November and $51.4 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in December, with 24,521 mt, compared to 13,308 mt in November and 25,245 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in December include Mexico, with 20,282 mt; Canada, with 11,895 mt; Turkey, with 3,350 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,733 mt.


