US rebar imports surge up 120.9 percent in January

Thursday, 04 March 2021 20:14:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 98,236 mt in January 2021, up 120.9 percent from December and up 1.6 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $44.9 million in January 2021, compared to $19.8 million in the previous month and $45.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in January, with 69,955 mt, compared to 4,252 mt in December and 33,724 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in January include Mexico, with 19,484 mt; Canada, with 4,473 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 3,974 mt.


