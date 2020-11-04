US rebar imports down 56.3 percent in September

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 21:51:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 39,080 mt in September 2020, down 56.3 percent from August and down 44.3 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $18.9 million in September 2020, compared to $39.3 million in the previous month and $36.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in September, with 24,758 mt, compared to 24,074 mt in August and 16,049 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported rebar in September include Dominican Republic, with 6,879 mt; Canada, with 4,077 mt; and Turkey, with 3,246 mt.