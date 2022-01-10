US rebar imports down 4.3 percent in November

Monday, 10 January 2022 22:44:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 121,422 mt in November 2021, down 4.3 percent from October but up 81.6 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $92.0 million in November 2021, compared to $102.2 million in October and $30.6 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in November, with 34,427 mt, compared to 29,198 mt in October and zero tonnage in November 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in November include Mexico, with 30,299 mt; Spain, with 24,937 mt; Turkey, with 16,921 mt; and Canada, with 7,087 mt.