﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar imports down 4.3 percent in November

Monday, 10 January 2022 22:44:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 121,422 mt in November 2021, down 4.3 percent from October but up 81.6 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $92.0 million in November 2021, compared to $102.2 million in October and $30.6 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in November, with 34,427 mt, compared to 29,198 mt in October and zero tonnage in November 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in November include Mexico, with 30,299 mt; Spain, with 24,937 mt; Turkey, with 16,921 mt; and Canada, with 7,087 mt.


Tags: longs  rebar  trading  USA  North America  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06 Jan

US cold finished bar exports up 16 percent in October
03 Jan

US rebar exports up 27.4 percent in October
20 Dec

US beam exports down 15.8 percent in October
20 Dec

US hot rolled bar imports up 1.6 percent in October
15 Dec

US drawn wire imports up 1.7 percent in October