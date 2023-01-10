US rebar imports down 34.5 percent in November

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 22:13:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 56,798 mt in November 2022, down 34.5 percent from October and down 53.2 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $49.8 million in November 2022, compared to $76.6 million in October and $92.0 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in November, with 24,397 mt, compared to 27,889 mt in October and 30,291 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in November include Algeria, with 13,308 mt; Turkey, with 9,321 mt; Canada, with 7,905 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,340 mt.