US rebar imports down 20.9 percent in February

Thursday, 08 April 2021 22:18:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 77,495 mt in February 2021, down 20.9 percent from January and down 9.8 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $37.2 million in February 2021, compared to $44.9 million in January and $39.3 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in February, with 54,143 mt, compared to 69,910 mt in January and 62,397 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in February include Mexico, with 16,498 mt; and Canada, with 5,887 mt.