﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar imports down 20.9 percent in February

Thursday, 08 April 2021 22:18:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 77,495 mt in February 2021, down 20.9 percent from January and down 9.8 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $37.2 million in February 2021, compared to $44.9 million in January and $39.3 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in February, with 54,143 mt, compared to 69,910 mt in January and 62,397 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in February include Mexico, with 16,498 mt; and Canada, with 5,887 mt.


Tags: North America  trading  rebar  longs  USA  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Mar

US drawn wire exports down 15.2 percent in January
19  Mar

US rebar exports up 25.9 percent in January
19  Mar

US beam imports surge up 120.6 percent in January
16  Mar

US hot rolled bar imports down 4.8 percent in January
15  Mar

US wire rod imports down 16.3 percent in January