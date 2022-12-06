﻿
English
US rebar imports down 19.7 percent in October

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 21:13:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 86,756 mt in October 2022, down 19.7 percent from September and down 31.6 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $76.6 million in October 2022, compared to $82.9 million in September and $102.2 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in October, with 53,168 mt, compared to 53,268 mt in September and 45,606 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in October include Mexico, with 25,268 mt; Algeria, with 10,996 mt; Canada, with 8,923 mt; and Brazil, with 4,779 mt.


