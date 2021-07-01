US rebar imports down 18.9 percent in May

Thursday, 01 July 2021 21:15:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 84,732 mt in May 2021, down 18.9 percent from April and down 26.0 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $54.6 million in May 2021, compared to $63.2 million in April and $53.6 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in May, with 32,295 mt, compared to 19,477 mt in April and 23,818 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in May include Algeria, with 17,259 mt; Turkey, with 9,869 mt; Vietnam, with 9,519 mt; and Russia, with 5,328 mt.