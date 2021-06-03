US rebar imports down 18.6 percent in April

Thursday, 03 June 2021 20:07:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 72,397 mt in April 2021, down 18.6 percent from March and down 5.9 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $63.2 million in April 2021, compared to $69.9 million in March and $53.7 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in April, with 35,107 mt, compared to 27,371 mt in March and zero tonnage in April 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in April include Turkey, with 30,353 mt; Mexico, with 19,477 mt; Spain, with 7,424 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 5,688 mt.