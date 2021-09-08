US rebar imports down 12.9 percent in July

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 19:47:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 82,623 mt in July 2021, down 12.9 percent from June and down 27.3 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $65.9 million in July 2021, compared to $66.9 million in June and $51.4 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in July, with 31,176 mt, compared to 27,853 mt in June and 25,479 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in July include Algeria, with 30,208 mt; Russia, with 7,609 mt; Dominican Republic, with 5,079 mt; and Canada, with 4,136 mt.