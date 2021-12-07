US rebar imports down 11.9 percent in October

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:18:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 126,865 mt in October 2021, down 11.9 percent from September but up 66.2 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $102.2 million in October 2021, compared to $115.6 million in September and $33.9 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in October, with 45,606 mt, compared to 40,471 mt in September and 44,220 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in October include Mexico, with 32,145 mt; Algeria, with 29,198 mt; Egypt, with 10,712; and Canada, with 5,649 mt.