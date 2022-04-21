﻿
English
US rebar exports up 79.7 percent in February

Thursday, 21 April 2022 20:52:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 19,905 mt in February 2022, up 79.7 percent from January and up 2.4 percent from February 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $19.6 million in February, compared to $11.1 million in the previous month and $14.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in February with 14,646 mt, compared to 7,759 mt in January and 16,502 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 3,522 mt; and Bahamas, with 1,001 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in February.


