US rebar exports up 4.1 percent in July

Friday, 18 September 2020 21:45:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 18,063 mt in July 2020, up 4.1 percent from June and up 14.8 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $12.0 million in July, compared to $11.4 million in the previous month and $11.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in July with 14,778 mt, compared to 11,625 mt in June and 11,682 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 1,411 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in July.


