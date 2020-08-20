US rebar exports up 37.2 percent in June

Thursday, 20 August 2020 19:48:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 17,352 mt in June 2020, up 37.2 percent from May and up 61.4 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $11.4 million in June, compared to $7.9 million in the previous month and $8.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in June with 11,625 mt, compared to 11,958 mt in May and 7,729 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 4,875 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in June.