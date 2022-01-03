US rebar exports up 27.4 percent in October

Monday, 03 January 2022 21:18:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 18,041 mt in October 2021, up 27.4 percent from September but down 17.7 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $18.3 million in October, compared to $15.1 million in the previous month and $13.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in October with 14,580 mt, compared to 12,773 mt in September and 17,864 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 1,746 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in October.