US rebar exports up 23.2 percent in August

Monday, 19 October 2020 19:40:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 22,257 mt in August 2020, up 23.2 percent from July and up 47.2 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $14.4 million in August, compared to $12.0 million in the previous month and $10.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in August with 17,000 mt, compared to 14,778 mt in July and 10,612 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 3,891 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in August.