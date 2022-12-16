US rebar exports up 21.4 percent in October

Friday, 16 December 2022 01:33:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 16,141 mt in October 2022, up 21.4 percent from September but down 10.5 percent from October 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $15.7 million in October, compared to $13.7 million in the previous month and $18.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in October with 10,989 mt, compared to 9,754 mt in September and 14,580 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 3,735 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in October.