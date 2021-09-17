US rebar exports up 1.6 percent in July

Friday, 17 September 2021 21:29:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 32,344 mt in July 2021, up 1.6 percent from June and up 37.6 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $24.2 million in July, compared to $22.3 million in the previous month and $12.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in July with 18,762 mt, compared to 23,429 mt in June and 15,161 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 3,003 mt; and Mexico, with 2,311 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in July.