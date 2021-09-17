﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar exports up 1.6 percent in July

Friday, 17 September 2021 21:29:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 32,344 mt in July 2021, up 1.6 percent from June and up 37.6 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $24.2 million in July, compared to $22.3 million in the previous month and $12.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in July with 18,762 mt, compared to 23,429 mt in June and 15,161 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 3,003 mt; and Mexico, with 2,311 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in July.


Tags: USA  North America  rebar  longs  trading  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Sep

US beam exports down 2.7 percent in July
08 Sep

US rebar imports down 12.9 percent in July
27 Aug

US drawn wire exports down 1.9 percent in June
20 Aug

US rebar exports up 20.3 percent in June
20 Aug

US merchant bar imports down 3.6 percent in June