US rebar exports up 0.6 percent in May

Thursday, 22 July 2021 18:48:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 20,763 mt in May 2021, up 0.6 percent from April and up 58.9 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $18.7 million in May, compared to $17.5 million in the previous month and $8.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in May with 18,089 mt, compared to 16,892 mt in April and 12,379 mt in May 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in May.