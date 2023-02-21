US rebar exports up 0.5 percent in December

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 22:41:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 13,177 mt in December 2022, up 0.5 percent from November and up 0.7 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $11.8 million in December, compared to $12.6 million in the previous month and $12.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in December with 8,797 mt, compared to 17,739 mt in November and 32,540 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,781 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in December.