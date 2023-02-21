﻿
English
US rebar exports up 0.5 percent in December

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 22:41:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 13,177 mt in December 2022, up 0.5 percent from November and up 0.7 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $11.8 million in December, compared to $12.6 million in the previous month and $12.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in December with 8,797 mt, compared to 17,739 mt in November and 32,540 mt in December 2021.


