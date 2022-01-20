﻿
US rebar exports down 41.1 percent in November

Thursday, 20 January 2022 21:52:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 10,628 mt in November 2021, down 41.1 percent from October and down 50.7 from November 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $11.1 million in November, compared to $18.3 million in the previous month and $13.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in November with 9,098 mt, compared to 14,580 mt in October and 20,363 mt in November 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in November.


