US rebar exports down 36.2 percent in September

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 14,166 mt in September 2021, down 36.2 percent from August and down 31.2 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $15.1 million in September, compared to $23.2 million in the previous month and $13.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in September with 12,773 mt, compared to 20,193 mt in August and 16,455 mt in September 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in September.