﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar exports down 36.2 percent in September

Monday, 22 November 2021 20:52:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 14,166 mt in September 2021, down 36.2 percent from August and down 31.2 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $15.1 million in September, compared to $23.2 million in the previous month and $13.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in September with 12,773 mt, compared to 20,193 mt in August and 16,455 mt in September 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in September.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  rebar  longs  trading  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Nov

US beam exports down 8.4 percent in September
17 Nov

US hot rolled bar imports up 3.9 percent in September
16 Nov

US wire rod imports up 36.6 percent in September
03 Nov

US rebar imports up 69.7 percent in September
28 Oct

US merchant bar exports down 1.0 percent in August