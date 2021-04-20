﻿
US rebar exports down 29.7 percent in February

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 20:55:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 19,445 mt in February 2021, down 29.7 percent from January and down 1.1 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $14.9 million in February, compared to $18.5 million in the previous month and $12.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in February with 16,502 mt, compared to 25,783 mt in January and 15,905 mt in February 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in February.


