US rebar exports down 2.2 percent in August

Monday, 17 October 2022 21:55:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 18,001 mt in August 2022, down 2.2 percent from July and down 18.9 percent from August 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $19.4 million in August, compared to $20.9 million in the previous month and $23.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in August with 13,698 mt, compared to 15,223 mt in July and 20,193 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 1,769 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in August.