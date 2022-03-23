US rebar exports down 15.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 20:19:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 11,080 mt in January 2022, down 15.4 percent from December and down 59.9 percent from January 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $11.1 million in January, compared to $12.7 million in the previous month and $18.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in January with 7,759 mt, compared to 11,079 mt in December and 25,783 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 1,499 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in January.