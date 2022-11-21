US rebar exports down 14.3 percent in September

Monday, 21 November 2022 21:35:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 13,291 mt in September 2022, down 26.2 percent from August and down 6.2 percent from September 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $13.7 million in September, compared to $19.4 million in the previous month and $15.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in September with 9,754 mt, compared to 13,698 mt in August and 12,773 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 1,752 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in September.