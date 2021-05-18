﻿
US rebar exports down 12.9 percent in March

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 20:05:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 16,937 mt in March 2021, down 12.9 percent from February and down 6.4 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $13.9 million in March, compared to $14.9 million in the previous month and $11.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in March with 13,583 mt, compared to 16,502 mt in February and 16,210 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 1,848 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in March.


