US rebar exports down 12.5 percent in August

Tuesday, 19 October 2021
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 22,193 mt in August 2021, down 12.5 percent from July and down 0.8 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $23.2 million in August, compared to $24.2 million in the previous month and $14.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in August with 20,193 mt, compared to 18,762 mt in July and 12,170 mt in August 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in August.


